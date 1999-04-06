ZTV has been cancelled.

Never thought I'd see it go away Heard ZTV was cancelled today, I guess it is the end to the Jello Embargo today, Never thought we'd ever die just like N'Sync, whom we used to decry. Now it's gone, ZTV burns inside me. (x3) Access can't get upset now No more of us filming nerdy dorks, Nothing seems to make a sound Microphones are all so clear somehow, Jeremiah and Matt are all gone now MCOs just fade away. Now it's gone, ZTV burns inside me. (x3) No more poetry corner hits, And the news with me No more dancing at the radio station, with Chauncey and JP, We've filmed all of the daft footage there's ever going to be. Now it's gone, ZTV burns inside me. (x3) Never film the footage like the way that we do Linear edit and three quarter inch Linear edit and three quarter inch Never film the footage like the way that we do Linear edit and three quarter inch Linear edit and three quarter inch Now it's gone, ZTV burns inside me. (x3)