ZTV has been cancelled.

Click here for the archive of the ZTV website.
You can also still contact the webmaster for any and all of your ZTV questions at: ztvweb@khons.diablonet.net

And, now, on a less serious note:

ZTV Burns
Sung to the tune of Love Burns by Black Rebel Motorcyle Club
(Just because that's what happened to be on my headphones while I was sitting here finishing up the website.) 
            
                Never thought I'd see it go away
                Heard ZTV was cancelled today,
                I guess it is the end to 
                the Jello Embargo today,
                Never thought we'd ever die
                just like N'Sync, whom we used to decry.
                
                Now it's gone, ZTV burns inside me. (x3)
                
                Access can't get upset now
                No more of us filming nerdy dorks,
                Nothing seems to make a sound
                Microphones are all so clear somehow,
                Jeremiah and Matt are all gone now
                MCOs just fade away.
                
                Now it's gone, ZTV burns inside me. (x3)
                
                No more poetry corner hits,
                And the news with me
                No more dancing at the radio station,
                with Chauncey and JP,
                We've filmed all of the daft footage 
                there's ever going to be.
                
                Now it's gone, ZTV burns inside me. (x3)
                
                Never film the footage like the way that we do
                Linear edit and three quarter inch
                Linear edit and three quarter inch
                
                Never film the footage like the way that we do
                Linear edit and three quarter inch
                Linear edit and three quarter inch
                
                Now it's gone, ZTV burns inside me. (x3)
